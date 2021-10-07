Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer calls Aryan Khan case 'Unfair'; Will he now get support from SSR Fans?

Aryan Khan's bail hearing is underway and while it is being reported that NCB will most probably oppose the bail plea of the star-kid, senior lawyer Vikas Singh who represented Sushant Singh Rajput's case in Court has extended support to Aryan Khan. In a statement released to the media he said that all drug cases like these are based on the possession of drugs with the accused and since Aryan wasn't found with any, no case should hold against him, "This entire law (NDPS – Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) is possession based and quantity of possession becomes the sentence.

If there is no possession, the question of a case does not arise unless you are a peddler or a supplier, which is the fourth category. Aryan was neither found with possession nor was he a supplier. He is at best a consumer. And calling him consumer is also debatable, because till now there is nothing found in his hair follicle. I don’t think they have even tested that. What is happening to him is unfair.” But despite that Aryan has already faced some massive social media trolling. Do you think SSR Fans should come and support Aryan Khan now?