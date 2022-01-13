Sushmita Sen introduces her godson Amadeus to her fans and ends adopted son speculations!

Sushmita Sen was seen with her daughters and a baby boy on 12th January in front of the paparazzi's and since then rumours of her adopting a baby boy were circulated. However, when it comes to our Miss Universe Sushmita, she has her own way of handling things.

She went on her social media account and posted a video of her talking with the baby boy, in the video she introduced her godson Amadeus. Sushmita wrote down in the caption, " Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media his expression says it all!!! "

Well, we all have been very excited to meet this new baby boy as Sushmita's adopted son but unfortunately, it wasn't true!