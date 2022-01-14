Sushmita Sen's ex Rohman Shawl shares a recent lesson he learnt after the breakup!

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl who dated each other for a very long time recently got separated on a mutual understanding between each other. Rohman Shawl was not seen active after announcing his break-up on Instagram, but on Friday he did an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram story and was seen replying to his fans questions.

A fan asked him about his strength and Rohman responded, " The biggest lesson learnt, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will, you can face it all by yourself! It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains!”

Was the problem and hurt he is referring to were because of the break-up he had with his ex Sushmita Sen?