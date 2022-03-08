The singer-actor, Suzy is considering her participation in the upcoming Netflix series 'The Girl Downstairs'. The Netflix drama will be directed by "Crash Landing On You" director Lee Jung-Hyo. On March 10th, Suzy's agency, Management Soop, shared the news that Suzy is currently reviewing the role.





The series will be based on a popular webtoon. It will tell the story of a first-year college boy Lee Won-Joon who starts living with a singer named Lee Doo-na who decides to quit the Kpop industry.





Meanwhile, Suzy released her digital single 'Satellite' in February and made a comeback as a singer after 4 years. She also wrapped filming for the Coupang Play original series Anna that will probably release this year. Do you think Suzy should accept the role? Who do you want the male lead to be?