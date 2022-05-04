Swadesh would be that one movie that you should watch if you want to know about India!

Swadesh -If you are not watched it yet you are missing a masterpiece in art cinema Sharukh is playing a successful Indian scientist who is working in NASA and returns to an Indian village to take his nanny to America with him and in the process rediscovers his roots The first scene where he on boards plane and movie name comes as Swadesh in many different languages and the AR Rahman score is a treat to hear in this scene. In this scene Itself we will get goosebumps After landing in India he takes a van from his friend and travels to his hometown.

Mr Gowariker after Lagaan again proved his mettle as a director. SRK is the soul of the movie and he once again proves himself by donning the mask of an 'actor and, not a star. He is aptly supported by Gayatri Joshi. A.R Rahman's heart-wrenching music makes the movie a 'gem'. Although not a box office success, it is definitely a masterpiece and keeps u engaged till the last scene.