Swara Bhasker unfolds some exclusive news from Salman's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo!!

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, directed by Sooraj Barjatya was released in 2015. The movie stared Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhaskar, Anupam Kher, Samaira Rao and Aashika Bhatia. The movie script demanded Salman Khan's character to have three siblings,1 brother and 2 sister. Swara Bhasker and Aashika Bhatia had played the role of Salman's sister where as Neil Nitin Mukesh had played the role of his brother. Swara is known to be one of the bold actors in the film industry today. She opened about her roles and also mentioned how no actress was ready to play the role of Salman Khan's sister in PRDP. She said, "In Ranjhaana, I was the last person to be cast because they had a sudden last-minute cancellation. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, no actress wanted to play Salman's sister, so they reached out to me."

Why do you think actress refused to play the role of Salman's sister and what are your views on Swara Bhasker?