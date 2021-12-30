Sweet and honest soul, who is just happy to be alive :)

My admiration grows everyday for this man.

People like to troll him for no reason, but i really see how much he loves his craft. He is so likeble to me. To think i got to know him thru hate tweet that i saw, was wondering why are people trolling him. So when i watched his movies and specially interviews, i saw really honest and child like soul, who is just happy to be alive :)

From Band Baja Baraat till today, Ranveer Singh has worked really hard to reach where he is today. The actor has come so far in his journey which had started a decade ago. However, it still makes the actor emotional when he thinks about finally being an actor and doing what he loves. When he was told about the audience’s reaction and love for him and his movie 83, Ranveer Singh got emotional and got teary eyed.

" “The love that is coming my way, I am overwhelmed. It’s a miracle that I became an actor.” When asked why he said that it was a miracle that became an actor, he replied, “Look at the fact, what chances did I have at succeeding?” Followed by wiping away his tears, he shared that he doesn’t know in what way he should react to such kind words of the actor. The overwhelmed actor shared how these days his phone battery drains out thrice a day, as he has been receiving a lot of messages post ‘ 83 release"

Ranveer further added and said, “This is another level, and I know that this won’t always happen.”