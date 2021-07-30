Sweet Tooth is renewing for a second season: What are your thoughts?

Sweet Tooth is a fantasy drama series that was released on Netflix, and immediately it became everyone's favourite. The story is about Gus, aka Sweet Tooth, who is a hybrid kid, and other such kids in a future world where men hunt down those children. The series stars Christian Convery as Sweet Tooth, Nonso Anozie as Big Man, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear Girl, and others in pivotal roles.





Netflix has announced that Sweet Tooth has been renewed for Season 2, and I cannot keep calm. I want to know what happens next in Sweet Tooth's life. Are you excited? What are your thoughts?