Sweet Tooth Review: Sweet, Enthralling and a lot more

Sweet Tooth is a fantasy drama series with 8 episodes that run for 50 mins to 1 hour each is streaming on Netflix and it should be on your must-watch list. It's based on a comic book of the same name.

The series is based on animal-human hybrid kids and a kind of contagious virus that is affecting the human leading to disruption on earth. Well, except for the hybrid kids, the virus situation sounds familiar isn't it?

The people who get 'the sick' in this series, show symptoms like runny nose, high fever, sneezing, and coughs. We are also living in a world full of a virus where we show these kinds of symptoms. Well, this relevance made me watch out for more and as I started to watch I couldn't stop myself from binging.

In this story, the sweet tooth (Christian Convery) is a half-human, half-deer kid who lives with his father in deep, deep forest. But, once his father died he set out on a journey to find his mom who is far away in Colorado. In his journey, he meets with a Big Man (Nonso Anozie) who is from the last men who hunt down hybrid kids but well, this man is different. If you watch, you will know. He meets a bear girl (Stefania LaVie Owen) as well, who is human but has sworn to protect the hybrid kind.

The story has a lot of layers to uncover, it shows different timelines and different stories of different characters but well if you put up with it you might see that all the dots join the same line. The series has a beautiful emotional touch, engaging plotline, wonderful performances from the actors, and especially Sweet Tooth, Gus. I have a habit to predict what's going to happen in the next episode, but trust me I couldn't in this one.

Watch this series for the suspense it holds in every episode along with the sweetness that comes from the emotions. Let us know in the comments how did you like this series.