T-ARA's Hyomin and Soccer Player Hwang Ui-jo have broken up

The couple that was revealed by Dispatch on New Year has apparently broken up. Kpop group T-ARA's member Hyomin and soccer player Hwang Ui Jo have decided to go on separate ways.





In early January, news outlet Dispatch spotted them together in Switzerland and thus the two were confirmed to be in a relationship. But neither they nor their agencies confirmed the news. However, on March 8, Hyomin's agency released a statement saying that the two have broken up. According to them, the two were in a relationship but eventually grew apart due to the pressure of the situation. And now they'll be staying as acquaintances who support each other. Also, at that time they both weren't signed to any agencies thus no one responded to the dating news.





Meanwhile, earlier this year, fellow T-ARA member Jiyeon announced her engagement to professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gun. What do you think? Were you rooting for this couple?