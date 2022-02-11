T-ara's Jiyeon to tie the knot with professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun

K-pop girl group T-ara's member Jiyeon has announced that she is getting married to her boyfriend and a professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun. The idol took to Instagram to share the good news as she posted a handwritten letter along with some pictures of the couple, informing the fans about her winter wedding. She wrote,





"Hello, it's Jiyeon. There was a story I wanted to tell my fans directly, so I had the courage to write this. I debuted in my teens, and time has passed and I'm already in my 30s. After debuting when I was young and afraid of everything when I withdrew from anxiety in my teens and even in my 20s when I wanted to give up in a difficult time, you always reached out and held me silently."





She further added, "I promised to get married in the coming winter with a boyfriend who's like a gift in my life, who always care for me, cherished me, and taught me that happiness is. I will live a pretty and happy life with a reliable boyfriend who firmly held me when I was unstable and gave me a shoulder to lean on." She also mentioned that she was worried that the news may come out as a shock to the fans and asked for their love and support.





Well, it looks like the season of the wedding, first HyunA and Dawn then Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin and now Jiyeon and her boyfriend Hwan Jae-gyun. The fans couldn't be happier for them. Congratulations to all of these couples!