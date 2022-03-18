Is Taapsee Pannu planning to get married to Mathias Boe?

Taapsee has been dating Mathias Boe for several years. Only recently she had opened up about her relationship. With so many rumors going around Ranbir-Alia wedding, there are fresh wedding rumors about Taapsee and Mathias too. Recently, when a interviewer asked her if she is next in line after Ranbir and Alia, Taapsee just laughed and said she won't get married now. But she also opened up about how she would like to get married. The actress is very keen on having a 'drama-free' wedding as she already has to deal with a lot of drama in her professional career. Her wedding colors would like to be tasteful nude and other subtle colors.

Are you excited to see Taapsee in a bridal outfit someday?