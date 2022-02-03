Taapsee Pannu to star opposite SRK in Raju Hirani's next? Thoughts?

There has been a lot of hype around Raju Hirani's next because he is collaborating with the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan for the first time. If reports are to be believed Taapsee Pannu has been ropped in to star opposite the mega superstar. But nothing is confirmed as of yet.

This won't be first time they will work together because Shahrukh was also her producer in Badla. Personally I'm super hyped because the both of them are amazing actors.





What do you think? Do you like the idea of this pairing?