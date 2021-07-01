Taapsee Pannu using Kangana Ranaut to promote her film Haseen Dilruba! Like seriously!?

Haseen Dilruba's digital release is around the corner but sadly there's no major buzz around this film. Yes it did appealed to some with its trailer initially but nothing much after that. So how do we create buzz!? Taapsee's obvious answer to that is to bring her most beloved colleague into the conversation.





She has not only been naming Kangana in all her recent interviews but also very smartly making sure that it doesn't look desperate enough! You can read her statement below and decide for yourself:





"She(Kangana) is an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don't care, when you're indifferent towards that person, when that person doesn't hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that's the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn't matter to me."





Though she's saying she doesn't care about Kangana but she did give media enough reasons to stay in the news the entire day. And well we are now talking about the film as well, aren't we!? Your thoughts in the comment section below.