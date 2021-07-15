Taapsee Pannu's production house is called Outsiders Films and seems to be a clapback to Kangana Ranaut's digs

Remember how Kangana Ranaut keeps talking about nepotism and holds up the insider vs outsider debate? But she herself hasn't done much to support outsiders in the industry, and has even dragged Taapsee down multiple times despite her being an outsider. What's more, she had reportedly even had a standoff with Sonu Sood during Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. If anything, she rages at Alia Bhatt, but at the slightest competition from outsiders, she's left no stone unturned to ridicule them as copies of her. A superiority complex for sure.

Now, Taapsee has teamed up with Pranjal Khandhdiya who has worked in the production of films like Super 30, Piku, and is even involved with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's 83. Taapsee's aim is to promoted talented outsiders who come from a non-filmy background like herself. Looks like she's taking a road Kangana didn't, and is actually trying to extend a helping hand.

What's your take?