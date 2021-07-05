Taapsee Pannu's savage replies to critics clearly shows how the bad reviews of Haseena Dillruba upset her!

Taapsee Pannu has been quite active on Twitter since the past few days and she has been extremely vocal about being unsatisfied with the reviews of her latest OTT release, Haseen Dillruba.





The actress blamed the audience for not liking the unique and out of the box stories and then complaining about repetitive concepts in Bollywood. She also said that people will never find faults in Hollywood movies like The Tomorrow War and expressed how it would be better to work out of LA since talent is not appreciated in India. The actress even replied to a tweet which stated that Taapsee was upset because people gave positive reviews to The Tomorrow War instead of Haseen Dillruba. She said, “एक flawed अंग्रेज़ी film को हमेशा एक flawed Hindi film से बेहतर बताने के लिए तापसी भड़की”. Taapsee even expressed discontent when people were focusing more on her costumes and looks than her acting. She tweeted, “I am gonna add a lot of costumes and looks in my filmography. I hope the variations in costumes is noted well (since I can’t expect that in the performance )”.





Do you think Haseen Dillruba did not get enough appreciation from the audience? Why is Taapsee Pannu so upset with the audience's reaction? Did she have too much expectations from the movie? Many people are asking her to not fight with the critics and accept the flaws in the movie, but she still continues to speak up for her movie.