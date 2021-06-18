Tabu appreciation post

Recently, Taapsee Pannu named Tabu, along with Vidya Balan and Priyanka Chopra as the actresses who made the Bollywood industry better for women. While there have been enough written about Vidya and Priyanka, I feel Tabu is still very much ignored by the mainstream. She started acting as a teenager and won the Filmfare Best Debut Award for her role in the 1991 drama 'Vijaypath.'





Since then she has been giving one incredible performance after another and has proved to be a one-woman army. I believe she is one of those rare actresses who has never given a bad performance. Even in a bad film, she shines like a beacon. Tabu has given us some incredible and memorable roles in films like 'Maqbool', 'Maachis', Chandni Bar', 'Haider', 'Andhadhun', 'Drishyam', 'The Namesake' etc.





Winner of multiples National Awards and Filmfares, Tabu has been able to have a long and amazing career spanning over three decades with good quality of films. A feat that is still very rare for female performers in Bollywood.





Do you like her? Which is your favourite Tabu film?