Is Tabu choosy or is she not approached for more roles only?

Tabassum Fatima aka Tabu is an acclaimed actress in Bollywood. She has been one of people's favorite back in the late 90s and early 2000s. Tabu is someone who chooses to keep her life private. Not many people are aware of what she is doing. Last seen in Jawaani Janeman along with Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F. She played Alaya's mother in the film. Since then she hasn't been in the news. The actress is said to be a part of Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 along with Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Do you think she is not approached for films because there are so many new actor's emerging that the filmmakers have forgotten her? Her work speaks enough to say that she still has got talent. I wonder if she has become choosy or is opting to do only few films