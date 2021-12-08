Is tadap comparable to the Telugu film RX100 in your opinion?

I'm not sure if it's better, but it's certainly glossier than RX 100. The production values are higher, and everyone involved (producer, director, etc.) has done all possible to make Ahan a big success. Kartikeya's launch did not have the same pomp and circumstance as Ahan's.





I'm not sure if it's better, but it's certainly glossier than RX 100. The production values are higher, and everyone involved (producer, director, etc.) has done all possible to make Ahan a big success. Kartikeya's launch did not have the same pomp and circumstance as Ahan's. The plot is pretty much the same, and the acting is generally good. Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra are both fantastic. Tara Sutaria is sultry with a flare, and Ahan is decent! I didn't think the Hindi actors fared any better or worse than the Telugu cast - they were almost identical. Payal Rajput, on the other hand, wore her character with a little more sultriness than Tara Sutaria.





I believe that individuals who are viewing Tadap without having seen RX 100 will have a more visceral reaction to the film's surprising twist. In any event, if you enjoyed or despised RX 100, you'll enjoy or despise Tadap. Personally, I enjoyed it and thought it was a nice RX 100 remake.