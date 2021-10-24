Tadap Trailer Out: Ahan Shetty has officially arrived, looks promising in the intense love saga

The much awaited Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap's trailer is finally out and has already got everybody excited. With intense action sequences, breathtaking locations and the sparking chemistry between the lead actors, the film looks like a complete package of a Bollywood Romantic Masala, something you'd usually expect from a Sajid Nadiawala Production.

The film also marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who plays the role of 'Ishana' an intense rowdy while Tara's role appears to be gentle and calmer. Ahan has seemingly worked a lot on his physique as well, as the trailer shows. What, however, remains to be seen is whether Ahan can live upto the expectations of carrying a remake of a blockbuster movie RX 100(Telugu) on his shoulders or not, as the film will hit the theaters on December 3.

Whats' your first reaction on watching the trailer of Tadap?