This is not the first time Taehyung has broken or set records. He keeps reaching new heights and leaves us in awe.

Fans are cheering for his new title and he definitely deserves it.

He is also the first-ever Korean idol to bag the title of the "Best K-Pop Artist of 2021" in France. Not to forget, he was also voted as the most handsome face in the world and the most searched idol in 2021.

Meanwhile, Worldwide Ace BTS V is trending on Twitter as fans marvel at his new title.

We are excited for BTS's June comeback and Taehyung's new records.