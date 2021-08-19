Tahira Kashyap is finally debuting as feature film director with 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'

Over the years, we have known Tahira Kashyap as a writer. She has directed a few short films, including Pinni, Feels Like Ishq, and Toffee. Now, it's her turn to direct a feature film, Sharmaji Ki Beti, starring Sakshi Talwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta in the leads.

Donning the director's hat, Tahira will be debuting as a feature film director. Though not many of the details have been disclosed, I am very excited. The story will be based on a Sharma family, but I am sure it will be one of a kind journey. What are your thoughts?