Take a look inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Rs 34 crore Mumbai house

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the entertainment industry's power couples. Anushka Sharma, a leading Bollywood actress, and Virat Kohli, a former Indian captain, represent two sectors of life that Indians are enamoured with: Bollywood and cricket.

Virat and Anushka have amassed a substantial property portfolio as a result of their enormous success. They live in a Mumbai flat, a Delhi bungalow, and an Alibaug farmhouse.

The power couple, who are also known as 'Virushka,' live on the 35th floor of the C Tower of the ultra-luxurious Omkar 1973 complex in Worli, Mumbai. One of Worli's upscale neighbourhoods is the three buildings near the Arabian Sea.

According to rumours, Virat and Anushka spent Rs 34 crore on this house. They frequently share photos of their ultra-luxurious 'home sweet home' with their Instagram followers.

If you take a quick look at Virat and Anushka's Instagram profile, you'll see that they favour basic designs. Their home includes four bedrooms, a private terrace, a small gym, and even a garden.

The furnishings of Virushka's home exude pure class, which isn't surprising given their combined net worth of about 1200 crore, according to various reports.







