IS TANNING BAD ? I guess not ! Talking about melanin, Vitamin D and sunscreen

We all are very much concerned about how stepping out will make us tanned but here's the reality.

Tans are natural shields against the sun's ultraviolet radiation, which can damage skin tissue in the form of a sunburn (as well as cause cancer in the long-run). Exposure to ultraviolet rays causes certain skin cells to produce the pigment melanin, which darkens through oxidation.

Melanin protects the body by absorbing ultraviolet radiation.

PRODUCTION OF MELANIN BY OUR CELLS IS IT'S WAY TO FIGHT AGAINST UV RAYS WHICH IS A POTENT CARCINOGEN.

Excessive UV radiation causes sunburn along with other direct and indirect DNA damage to the skin , and the body naturally combats and seeks to repair the damage and protect the skin by creating and releasing further melanin into the skin's cells.

People with lots of melanin in their skin are darker and more resistant to UV rays than people with lower amounts of melanin, who are naturally pale and more likely to damage their skin by tanning.

LET'S TALK ABOUT VITAMIN D .

OKAY, so our body contains vitamin D but in a nacent form which by the help of sunlight turns into inactive state of vitamin D and then gets active by other enzymes present in the body. This clearly signify that sunlight doesn't contain vit D but helps our body to produce it.

BUT WHY IS VITAMIN D IMPORTANT?

Higher concentrations of Vitamin D within your body helps reduce your body fat percentage keeping your waist slimmer, increases your muscular strength and also boosts physical performance meaning you’ll be able to get better workouts in the gym.

Low Vitamin D levels have a negative impact on health and will hurt your efforts towards attaining your dream body. If you’re struggling to reach the recommended amount of Vitamin D each day through sunshine alone you can either supplement or get your intake through foods such as eggs, milk, and yogurt.

But natural UV light has benefits beyond simply raising your Vitamin D levels. When your eyes are exposed to sunshine, it actually improves your mood. This is why some people find they’re more down on themselves or feel “depressed” during the winter months (called Seasonal Affective Disorder). Sunlight is nature’s mood booster and stress reliever.

If your body fat is more then vitamin D present in your body will get stored in your fat cells and thus cannot be utilized by body.

This is the reason my people with more fat percentage are more prone to bone fracture.

IF TANNING IS GOOD THEN WHY WE HAVE TO APPLY SUNSCREEN ?

1. Social norms , companies fool us all the time and here we go again .

2. IMPORTANT REASON TO APPLY SUNSCREEN is to prevent excess of UV rays penetrating our skin which can be hsrmful upto bery great extent.

3. Obviously you skin tone is in your hands if you don'tlike tanned skin apply sunscreen.

At last ,

Stay Happy, Stay Safe.

