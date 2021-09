Tara Sutaria recently signed Tadap, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villian returns and is all ready to roll out. It seems that she is the new favorite Damsel in Distress after Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kiara Advani stopped playing one. Tara Sutaria has effortlessly played a damsel in Marjaavan. I would want her to explore different roles and play something more than a damsel who is waiting to be rescued.