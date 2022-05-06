Tara Vs Ananya: Who do we love the most?

Let's come to the movie both the beauties debuted with - Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 by Dharma Productions. First of all, it was a mere coming-of-age teen film that alone cannot tell much about its actors' potential. Both the girls acted decently and danced fabulously. Tara was supposed to play an eye candy and executed it fine. Ananya was supposed to play a spoilt brat and she executed it fine, perhaps because she is already one. It is understandable that she has been able to act out her character in the film because she actually relates to it closely. Ananya was more spontaneous but often confusing between moods, while Tara kept it subtle. We don't exactly know how easy it was for Tara to bag a role in a Karan Johar production, however, it looks evident in the case of Ananya.