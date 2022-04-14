Tears of happiness cannot stop rolling. Congratulations! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tie the knot

Alia and Ranbir are now a married couple! They tied the knot amid tight security. Reportedly, the couple will make their first public appearance as husband-wife in the evening.





Just like their sudden, secret and beautiful love story, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have entered the phase of marital bliss. The much-awaited wedding of the year was an intimate affair in presence of family members and friends today at Vastu Apartment in Bandra.