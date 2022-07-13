Tensions between Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan over Kartik Aaryan?

After the very famous Koffee with Karan Season 6 where Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Papa Pataudi she was glued to every Bollywood Instagram page. Her desire to date Kartik Aryan was ignited the romance between the two Gen Z stars. After 2 years of ups and downs in their individual life and their romance as well Sara Ali Khan has a new statement that calls Kartik Aryan Everyone's ex.





﻿Reports suggest that Sara was a little offended with Karan After Koffee with Karan Season 7 episode blew up and a lot good and bad was said about them. Sara was not happy that KJO discussed her relationship openly. Also when Tensions were witnessed between Kartik and KJO, Sara was not happy with Karan's behaviour towards Kartik. After which they broke up because Sara's mother Amrita Singh was not wanting her daughter to distract herself from her film career.