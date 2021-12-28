Mrunal Thakur was frank about her early years in the entertainment world during a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble. "There were moments when I was starting my job when I was treated in a certain way and I reached home and I was crying," she remarked.

"I told my parents that I don't like this," Mrunal Thakur stated, revealing her parents' reply. 'Mrunal, think about 10 years from now,' they advised. People would look at you and think to themselves, "If that girl can do it, I can do it too."

She also said, “I am so thankful to my parents that jo cheez nahi bhi thi na (if I didn’t have something), my parents have taught me to work hard and get it. I am very thankful to them for that,” she added.