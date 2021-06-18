The Theatrical Masterpiece ‘Lagaan’ Changed Aamir Khan Deeply, Here’s How

Lagaan, the Oscar-nominated wonder recently completed 20 years in cinema and on this note Aamir Khan shared a heartfelt note for his special film about his journey and the experience. "Lagaan was, is, and continues to be, an amazing journey for me. It has been a journey in which I have met exciting new people, made new friends, started relationships that have lasted over 2 decades, shared so much with these wonderful people, learnt so much, experienced so many emotions, experienced so much. This journey has shaped me in so many ways. And in this journey, I want to thank, Ashu, the entire team of Lagaan, all the different teams that took it to the various audiences across the world, and all of you who have seen the film." He ends by thanking the world who came together through his film and became fellow travellers, making the journey so uniquely fulfilling for him.