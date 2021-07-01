Thebodyshop vitamin e gel cream

Today is all about @thebodyshopindia vitamin e gel moisture cream... It is a natural hydrator . It helps protect the skin from external aggressors and lock in moisture for 48-hour hydration. The oil-free, lightweight and fast absorbing daily moisturiser is formulated with natural origin hyaluronic acid, from bio-fermented wheat-germ from Pomacle, France and raspberry extract, containing Vitamin E, to refresh and re-plump with moisture. It is 100% vegetarian. Its Oil-free daily facial moisturizer. I use it daily in morning and love how it seeps into the skin providing good moisturization. It has an off white gel creamy texture thick than a gel but less than cream. It's not heavy duty but light weight and is good for normal to combination skin. It does not make skin greasy but also not mattified. It claims 48 hr moisturization but that I dont know as the very next morning I cleanse my face again and apply it again we all do 50ml for 995INR You can get it at discount anytime .