Is there any hope at all for Urvashi Rautela?

An actress, who became a huge sensation in our country for her looks and personality somehow is not even surviving in the industry now. No matter how much attention Urvashi got in the initial days, now it just feels like, she tries to just 'fit in'.





Urvashi Rautela has indeed somehow failed to make it big in Bollywood. For a multitude of reasons, her career just hasn't taken off the way it could have. As a result, she's been pretty much relegated to mostly coming in item song appearances. Yes, she's appeared in a few movies, but considering that she debuted in 2013, she's only had 5 full-fledged Hindi movie roles thus far. She seems to have appeared in the news for her publicity antics more than her movie performances (e.g. her picture with Virat Kohli's waxwork, her gate-crashing Manish Malhotra's party, etc).





She does seem to have concentrated more on looking good and dancing energetically. She can still carve out a decent niche for herself though - I do not think that there is no hope for her career at all.





What do you think guys?