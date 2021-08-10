Is there any truth to the rumour that Karan Johar didn't want Kriti Sanon to make it big in Bollywood?

Kriti Sanon is zooming through Bollywood with Mimi making waves. As it has been said multiple times, she has proven her critics wrong. While her role in movies like Heropanti, Dilwale, and Housefull 4 wasn't the best, her stint in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi have cemented her stand.

At the same time, does anyone remember the supposed contention between Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon? I recall seeing articles that he was wary of Kriti becoming a household name. There were also reports that Kriti might be a threat to Alia Bhatt who is one of the most sought after names in Bollywood.

First off, it seems like a stretch to me. While I have really liked Kriti's performance, I don't think she's directly Alia's competition. Kriti seems to have carved a space of her own in Bollywood with commercial and critical success. Alia is more in line with contenders like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and other actresses.

What is your opinion? Is the Karan-Kriti tiff just a rumour or not?