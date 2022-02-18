Is there a chance for Pathan to delay more than expected?

Pathan is staring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The movie has been in the limelight since it's announcement. Especially during the Aryan Khan drug case, the movie was making a lot of news as Shah Rukh had to postpone his dates. He got back to the sets after almost 1 and a half months. Due to this delay, the last bit of shooting that was left had taken place quite late.

Now there are so many reports making rounds of the movie getting delayed than what we expect. If the reports were to be believed then Pathan was supposed to release on Diwali 2022 but as it's a YRF movie staring such big actors, everything should be perfect right. Apparently, there are some more pending work left before the movie is all set to hit our theater screens. With this pending work and delay of the shooting, the filmmakers are rethinking about the announcement of the film as of now.