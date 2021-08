Shamita Shetty doesn't need BIG BOSS OTT, Bigg Boss OTT needs her. She doesn't need Raj Kundra’s controversy to be in the highlight either, she is enough. She might have not been the producer’s favorite all this while but people have not forgotten her. She has somehow managed to stay in news and there is a good chance that Shamita is in the long run in for the Trophy in the Bigg Boss house