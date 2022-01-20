There might be a good news for Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajnikanth's fans!
As we know Dhanush and Aishwarya have seperazed their ways, but today in the morning Dhanush father Kasturi Raja said in an interview that their seperation is because of a family quarrel and nothing else. He said that Dhanush and Aishwarya are going through a normal family quarrel just like how any normal husband and wife would go through and that does not mean end to a marriage.
He also confirmed that Dhanush and Aishwarya are together in Hyderabad when he spoke to them on phone while He was giving them advice! Looks like the couple are going through a rough path in their marriage but having a lovely family would make them get over these husband-wife quarrel. Let's hope they get past this!