Is there a need for a special commentary episode for the SBS drama 'A Business Proposal'?

Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop starrer SBS drama 'A Business proposal' is turning out to be a huge hit worldwide which is kind of unexpected considering that the drama is filled with cliche scenes and overused drama tropes. Regardless, the drama has already crossed double-digit numbers in ratings and is constantly in the top ten list on Netflix in many countries. SBS has announced that a special commentary episode will be broadcasted, titled 'Curious Business Proposal Story Y' on March 19 which will feature a preview of the story and commentary of the actors.





But the question is do we even need this commentary episode? Not that I am against the idea, but logically the main source of success of this drama is Netflix where the majority of the international fans are streaming it, however, special episodes are not broadcasted on Netflix and domestically, the drama is still an average hit. I don't believe many viewers will be interested in this commentary. So, what is the point of this special episode?





What do you think?