Is There Really A Need For Another Chapter Of Salman Khan’s Tiger Franchise?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starer Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films from the actors Tiger franchise, the shoot of which came to a halt in April due to the second wave of the pandemic. As per sources the big-budget spy thriller is set to resume work from 23rd July onwards. While this is a great news for all Salman Khan fans, I can’t help but wonder if theres any need for another Tiger movie starring the same cast, portraying the same story by tweaking the setting and the direction a little. By what i realise, it's always the same, the action, the thrill, the romance. According to me the franchise has lost its originality and fails to experiment with something new, giving us the same predictable storyline each and every time. Don't you think our audience deserves a new dose of entertainment? Do you really think that this movie can create the thrill and excitement we’re looking for?