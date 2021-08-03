There’s Something Cooking Between Hrithik Roshan And Kiara Advani And I have a Proof

Isn't it unusual for Hrithik Roshan to seek someone's favor on social media? Look at him–why would he ever need to do something like that? He, on the other hand, has just done just that!!!!!!





Last night, while going through Twitter, I noticed Hrithik had tweeted a photo of himself, and as handsome as he appeared, it was the caption that had me confused (also, excited).





Hrithik had literally just asked Kiara for her thoughts on a photo of him! Is there any real chemistry going on here? Is there a connection between Hrithik and Kiara? Is it possible that this is happening? Because the fact is, they're going to make a fantastic Jodi!!! However, rumors regarding a Krrish 4 sequel have been circulating recently. This could also be a reference to the movie.