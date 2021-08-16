There was a time when female actors were often told to lose weight while their male co-star stayed bulky and fat.

The long saga of the beauty and beast has been running for a while now. There was a time when female actresses were cast only if they had a slim figure next to an uncle-like-looking actor who had a chunk of belly fat. Bollywood had several stereotypes back then, it still has some now. We are thankful that most of them are broken and producers are not biased the way they were before. Now both plus size and regular size actors are given opportunities and people lose or gain weight depending on the roles and not because of a Stereotype.