These 5 powerful statements given by these celebrities changed the way I see life:

‘’Humanity is a lot like me. It's an aging movie star, grappling with all the newness, wondering whether she got it right’’ -Shahrukh





‘’In your 20s you are worried about body issues, your weight, how you are dressed. In your 30s you are like ‘ I am getting old. I am going to enjoy everything. : Kalki Koechlin





“ I am where I am today not only because of success but also because of failure and mistakes, they have been the things that have taught me the most’’ -Amir Khan





“I think it is great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed and I like it that way. You fall, you get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you’’: Priyanka Chopra