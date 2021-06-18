These actors had no plan to enter Bollywood, but then...

There are many who dream to be a part of the glitz and glam of Bollywood, while there are some who join this industry by accident. Here are some actors who became a part of films by accident.

Akshay Kumar - Khiladi Kumar returned to India from Bangkok where he was working as a chef. With no Bollywood plans, he got into modeling for money after getting noticed by a photographer. While he was struggling to find work as a model, Akshay got his first film offer.

Parineeti Chopra - Chopra was working in the Public Relations team of Yash Raj Films. That is when director Maneesh Sharma spotted her and offered her a role in his film 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.'

Bipasha Basu - Basu met Arjun Rampal's ex-wife Mehr Jesia who suggested she should try modeling. To which Bipasha agreed. Then one thing led to another and she landed a film role in Abbas Mustan's 'Ajnabee.'