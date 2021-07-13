  • facebook
Anonymous Bollywood Binge

These Bollywood songs can make anyone believe in love-

Bollywood is synonymous to love and romance and just like any dish is incomplete without salt, Bollywood movies are incomplete without songs. Here is my compilation of top 5 romantic songs that can make anyone believe in love-


1) TUM SE HI from JAB WE MET- Even if you just listen to the lyrics of this song, you'll start believing in the presence of love.


2) TUM HO from ROCKSTAR- Do I even need to tell you all about this song, I am sure it's in your forever favorite playlist.


3) IN DINO from LIFE IN A METRO- The lyrics, the music, the composition everything in this song is about love. Just close your eyes and listen to this song. DO IT NOW.


4) KAISE MUJHE from GHAJINI- I can literally cry while listening to this song, it is so pure and magical.


5) SACH KEH RAHA HAI from REHNA HAI TERE DIL ME- This song never gets old for me, It is such a powerful song. Loved the chemistry between Madhavan and Dia.

Do let me know if you want to add any other song to this list.
