These Bollywood songs can make anyone believe in love

Bollywood is synonymous to love and romance and just like any dish is incomplete without salt, Bollywood movies are incomplete without songs. Here is my compilation of top 5 romantic songs that can make anyone believe in love-





1) TUM SE HI from JAB WE MET- Even if you just listen to the lyrics of this song, you'll start believing in the presence of love.





2) TUM HO from ROCKSTAR- Do I even need to tell you all about this song, I am sure it's in your forever favorite playlist.





3) IN DINO from LIFE IN A METRO- The lyrics, the music, the composition everything in this song is about love. Just close your eyes and listen to this song. DO IT NOW.





4) KAISE MUJHE from GHAJINI- I can literally cry while listening to this song, it is so pure and magical.





5) SACH KEH RAHA HAI from REHNA HAI TERE DIL ME- This song never gets old for me, It is such a powerful song. Loved the chemistry between Madhavan and Dia.

Do let me know if you want to add any other song to this list.