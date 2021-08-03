These Celebrities never wanted to be an actor in the first place.

Priyanka Chopra: Our desi girl who won Miss world 2000 had no plans of joining Bollywood and wanted to become an Aeronautical engineer at first but destiny had different plans for her and he ended up becoming a global star.





Siddhant Chaturvedi: Gully boy star who played MC Sher was a CA aspirant. He was always attracted to acting but his family wanted him to become CA since it was a safe career option. Siddhant felt a huge pull towards acting and eventually ended up becoming an actor.





Raveena Tandon- In an interview, Tandon mentioned that she is in the industry by default and never wanted to be an actor in the first place. She was more inclined towards direction but fate had its plans and she ended up acting.





Kriti Sanon- Kriti was a Scholarly college student who could have never dreamt of becoming an actor. She was so busy with her studies that modeling, acting, and glamour never made sense to her. Once, somebody suggested that she should try modeling and since then there is no going back. Our girl has come a long way.