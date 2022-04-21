These reel-life couples have totally spoilt us by setting some unrealistic relationship standards

Reel life couples have seriously set a very high standard for us. These couples have portrayed some unrealistic dreams for us to achieve in a relationship. Here are some reel-life couples that I have looked up to since my childhood:

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol - I can't be the only one who thought SRK and Kajol were married when I was small. There's this chemistry between them which can not be described in words but can be felt when you see them together. Kajol and SRK made everything seem so easy which is not fair because when you're in a relationship it's not a bed of roses. Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan - Undoubtedly the cutest reel-life couple in Bollywood toady. Juhi and Aamir seemed to be the perfect combination, a bubbly girl and a chocolate boy! Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan - The on-screen chemistry shared by Amitabh and Rekha is undefinable. Though the couple never ended up together in real life, in reel-life they made sure they were an inspiration for all the youngsters. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan - From Dhoom 2 to Jodha Akbar, Aishwarya and Hrithik are definitely the best couple on-screen. The most beautiful women and the most handsomest man in the industry are the best combination.