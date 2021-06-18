Things to buy in Nykaa

Here are some of my favourites from Nykaa

Products-

Vaadi lip balm

Simple refreshing cleanser

Simple micellar water

Simple light moisturizer

Juicy chemistry Bulgarian rose water

Tony Moly sheet masks

Dear Packer sheet masks

Innisfree mask

Pixi Glycolic acid toner

OGX shampoo and conditioner

The products I mentioned here like from Simple is found in higher price in Amazon as it is shipped from UK, but u get it in lesser price in Nykaa. If u find Simple products in sale then just grab it right away, they are really good and mostly out of stock .

Vaadi lip balms are always in 3-4 pieces combo in Amazon so if u just want to buy one lip balm for trial then Nykaa is better.

Dear Packer is only available in Nykaa, it's always in either 5+5 or 5+7 offer (buy 5 get 5/7free)! Same with Tony Moly sheet masks,u will get in my offers most of the time. I prefer ordering sheet masks from Nykaa are they are on combo offers almost all the time.

I would suggest buying these in Nykaa during their Sale as the prices reduce to almost half which is a great deal️