Things that changed my hair for the better!

Your hair is your crowning glory! Hair thickness, length, and shine have a lot to do with how you treat your mane, but they’re also a reflection of scalp health, which is often ignored and sidelined! But help is at hand, and often the best things to do are also the easiest! You can start doing this to get healthy, shiny, and glossy hair.





1. Stopover brushing: Brushing causes mechanical damage to your hair, especially if you brush your wet hair. Try brushing only when needed and apply a bit of serum or oil beforehand.





2. Switch to a wooden brush: Brushes that have wooden bristles help redistribute your hair’s natural oils, providing needed moisture to dryer areas (length and ends)





3. Switch to a silk pillowcase: Silk reduces the amount of friction you experience while sleeping, which eventually helps to prevent breakage.





4. Moisturize your ends every day: Your ends are the most brittle part of your hair, help them stay healthy by adding a bit of oil or serum every day. Remember the golden rule, less breakage=longer hair.





5. Upgrade to a microfiber towel: These towels are more efficient at absorbing moisture, which translates into faster drying. Your hair is most vulnerable while wet, so drying it faster helps to protect it.





6. Use heat protectant: Why aren't you already using a heat protectant already? We all know to style and using heat on our hair will not do any good. So, it is always advisable to use a good heat protectant before styling your hair.





7.Stop over washing: Unless you have a scale condition that requires you to wash your hair often, you're better off reducing the number of times you wash your hair. Water makes your strands swell, constant stretching can be very damaging.





8.Try bond repair treatments: There are many brands that offer this technology and it's truly a game-changer.









Follow these easy peasy steps and protect your crown!



