Things to look out before buying sunscreen

1) SPF- SPF or the sun protection factor tells how much the sunscreen protects our skin from the sun. Even SPF2 provides 50% protection! It is suggested to use minimum of SPF 30 when outdoors. (Head to next post to know more about SPF).

2) Broad spectrum- a broad spectrum sunscreen means it protects the skin from both UV A and UV B rays.

3) PA rating- it is the protection grade of UV-A rays. It is shown in form of "+". It ranges from PA + to PA ++++. Minimum of PA+++ is better to choose.

4) Water resistant- water resistant sunscreen offer resistance from sweat also so they don't easily wear off while sweating.

5) Sunscreen filters- this depends on if you are choosing physical sunscreen or chemical sunscreen or hybrid sunscreen which is a combination of both physical and chemical. (Check out my post on sunscreen filters)

6) According to your skin type- dry skin can choose hydrating sunscreen like Episoft, which oily skin can choose a mattifying sunscreen like Re'equil ultra matte. Choose it according to your skin type and finish u need.