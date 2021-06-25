Things NOT to do in skincare

1) Never use too many actives in a rotinue. Don't overload your skin with so many actives this will lead to irritation and disturbed skin barrier.

2) Skipping sunscreen- no matter how many times this is stressed it still falls less. No skincare will ever work without sunscreen.

3) Stop changing products constantly. There is a certain time phase a active needs to show results. Constantly shifting between products will not give faster results.

4) Using DIY- this is one thing which has to stop especially from youtube end. Using kitchen ingredients on face is not advised. Natural doesn't mean safer. Things like baking powder, lemon, tamato will disturb skin barrier and can cause hyperpigmentation. Choose research based products.

5) Stop using actives you don't need. Every active has a certain qualities which it can perform. If u are very dry skin then don't need salicylic acid, using this will make ur skin more dry

6) Stressing too much on skin- it's natural to have acne and pigmentation. It can feel sad but there is no harm in facing them, everyone faces it at some point or other. Enjoy your skin and don't try to stress too much or feel depressed.