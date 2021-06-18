Things would have been different for Ananya Panday if she hadn't made that 'struggle' statement. Agree?

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2'. The same year she appeared on Rajeev Masand's roundtable along with other breakout stars of the year like Siddhant Chaturvedi. The interview became famous for two statements, one of them was a thing Siddhant said that beautifully sums up the difference between an outsider and an insider.

Before this Ananya talked about how she has struggled a lot and how her father was never invited to Koffee with Karan. This didn't go well with most and the trolling began. Many found it tone-deaf and dumb stating that she didn't acknowledge her privilege but instead made a failed attempt to create a struggle story. To date, people talk about that infamous thing she said.

Do you think this might be one of the reasons for her image taking a hit? Do you feel things would have been different for her if she hadn't uttered those words?